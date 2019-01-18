AUDIO: You want to close Zylofon for people to be jobless - Sammy Flex blasts politicians

By Michael Klugey
The Head of Communication at Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex has angrily descended on the communication person of the government in power asked why Zylofon is still operating after the mother company, Menzgold currently facing some challenges in paying its customers. 

According to the veteran entertainment Journalist, the Politicians are twisting the issues around the embattled gold dealership company in a way that will only be of electoral benefit to their political parties.

Speaking on his ‘Showbiz Agenda’ show on Zylofon FM, he questioned the motive behind the press conferences the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress held on January 16, 2019.

According to Sammy, the only thing that these events achieved was to cause more pain and horror for the customers who have their savings with Menzgold.

In an audio slide PrimeNewsGhana chanced on, Sammy is heard saying that some of them (Zylofon Employees) have lived a good life and were driving cars before Nana Appiah Mensah employed them and when Zylofon is shut down, they can continue living their lives comfortably without Zylofon.

"We started eating before Zylofon Media and after Zylofon Media we can still drive cars and live comfortably but others will be unemployed if you shut it down". Those were some of the words of Nana Appiah Mensah's right-hand man, Sammy Baah Flex, who descended on some Politicians.

Zylofon FM morning show host, @sammybaahflex this morning got very passionate and spoke about the series of press conferences held yesterday by NPP and NDC concerning the Menzgold saga. To him, he believes the political parties put these events together not because of the customer's interest but just to look good in the public's eye and win votes in the 2020 election. He further questioned why a spokesperson for one of the parties during the press conference held yesterday would question why Zylofon Media is still operating instead of it being shut down. To him, Zylofon Media going down will make many YOUNG Ghanaians unemployed.

