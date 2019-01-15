BBNaija 2019 to hold in Nigeria, auditions to begin February

Big Brother Naija is back to its 2019 edition and this year’s edition will be held in Nigeria, as against previous auditions that held in South Africa.
Auditions for this year’s edition will hold on February 1st and 2nd across 8 cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu, Calabar, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.
Ebuka Obi Uchendu will return as the show host while the headline sponsor has changed from Payporte to Bet9ja.
Releasing the details on this year’s edition, the show’s host, Ebuka Uchendu posted on his Instagram page:
“Yes guys, BIG BROTHER NAIJA is here again with a brand new season and you could be the next to receive your own Miracle and become a superstar!!!
“If you think you have what it takes, auditions, as usual, are FREE and will be holding on the 1st and 2nd of February!!”
“Oh by the way, this year’s edition will be officially sponsored by Bet9ja.”
It is required to be 21 years or older to participate in this year's edition.
