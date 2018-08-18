Becca to Marry a Nigerian Chartered Economist today

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Becca is set to have her traditional marriage ceremony today, August 18, 2018, according to a very close source to the artist.
After all the rumours, Becca is finally marrying today.
Source indicates that Becca is trying to hide details from many people including her die-hard fans but seems the joy can’t be hidden especially when she went on set to shoot the video of her new song yet to be released.
Ghanaian songstress, Becca is getting married to a Nigerian Chartered Economist called Tobi Sanni Daniel.
Becca has been going out with Tobi Sanni Daniel, for the past 3-5 years now and it is believed that the marriage is going to be attended by both families
The traditional marriage ceremony and white wedding are happening today.
However, Nigerian musician Ice Prince is already in Ghana to attend the wedding and we are told several other Nigerians celebrities will be in attendance too.
One of our very own ‘celebrity’ will be off the market in a few hours and we pray the other wedding ‘attenders’ follow suit.
Congrats! Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong