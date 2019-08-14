Being a star doesn’t make you more human than others - Nana Adwoa Awindor

Veteran television host and Development Queen mother of the Afigya Kwabre district in the Ashanti region, Nana Adwoa Awindor has advised Ghanaian showbiz persons to stay humble when they become stars.
The Queen mother who rose to prominence in the media scene for her role on Ghanaian diaspora show ‘Greetings from Abroad’ believes there is the tendency to become condescending and disrespectful with increased attention and fame.
Awindor who is also mother to songstress Efya, stressed the penchant to lose one’s way when pride overcomes reason.
“Being a star doesn’t change you and doesn’t make you more human than others. I know people who after they had become stars wanted to look as if they were sitting on the clouds,” she said.
She rather admonished celebrities to stay humble and work harder.
“I think you should remember where you are coming from and be as humble as you can. Work hard, hard work has never killed anybody. Hard work does pay. So work hard and expect that God will keep you going. Otherwise, I have seen people sinking,” she told Nana Adwoa Sarkodie of Citi News.
Nana Adwoa Awindor gained prominence in the ’90s with her popular television programme’ Greeting from Abroad.’
READ ALSO:
Source: Citi News