Big Deal: R2bees lands distribution deal at Universal Music

By Michael Klugey
Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife duo, R2Bees from Tema has officially landed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group.  

R2Bees was expected to have released their much anticipated upcoming album which is the 3rd studio project, dubbed "Site 15", however, this was postponed.

According to sources, the postponement was due to the distribution deal with Universal Music Group which was not finalized.

Member of R2Bees Music Group, Paedae aka Omar Sterling took to his twitter page to announce the 'Big Deal' between R2Bees and international record label Universal Music Group.

 