Big Deal: R2bees lands distribution deal at Universal Music

Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife duo, R2Bees from Tema has officially landed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group.
R2Bees was expected to have released their much anticipated upcoming album which is the 3rd studio project, dubbed "Site 15", however, this was postponed.
According to sources, the postponement was due to the distribution deal with Universal Music Group which was not finalized.
Member of R2Bees Music Group, Paedae aka Omar Sterling took to his twitter page to announce the 'Big Deal' between R2Bees and international record label Universal Music Group.
We’ve just finalized a deal with Universal for our Album SITE 15, this has caused the album to be pushed back a few weeks.. We are sorry for the delay. pic.twitter.com/CeAR4hM8Az— OMAR ST£RLING (@Paedeezy) August 2, 2018
R2Bees had planned to release the album independently this week after a back and forth with Universal Music Group over a distribution deal.
But, immediately after their performance at Tidal Rave on Saturday, July 28, Universal Music Group crew flew into Ghana to finalize the deal.
The new deal will see Universal Music Group use their global networks for wider discovery, marketing, promotion and distribution of “SITE 15” album.
