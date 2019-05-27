Video: Blogger exposed after a house she claimed she built belongs to someone else

Blessing Nkeiruka Okoro, a popular Instagram blogger and founder of 'Breakup Or Makeup', page on IG has been called out by her followers after she was exposed for posing in front of someone's house and claiming it's hers.
The Instagram blogger began trending after she showed off a 7-bedroom house which she claimed she built to celebrate her 30th birthday. She also revealed she spent 7 million Naira to plan her birthday parties which were held in Lagos, Abuja, and Portharcourt.
Sharing 'before and after' photos of the Duplex, she wrote: "
8years ago my ex husband threw me out of his 1 bedroom apartment.
8years later I built myself a 7 bedroom duplex....
I picked up all the stones he threw at me to build myself
I became too strong and fortified.
I became that broken pieces that because an expert in mending .
Yes dreams do come true .
My name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka
23rd May 1989 I was born .
I am 30 years today .
I am that blessing you hear about
A child of grace
Happy birthday to me
#bceois30
#blessingceo
#may23rd
#storyteller
#bceois30
Shortly after she shared the photos, it emerged that the property actually belonged to an Igbo businessman named Onye Eze who lives in China. It was alleged that Blessing went to the property and maneuvered her way in then took photos. She also allegedly took photos of an uncompleted building close by and claimed that was the 'before' photo.
But architects pointed out the discrepancies and said the photo of the uncompleted building she shared as the 'before' photo couldn't possibly end up looking like the completed structure she shared.
After she was exposed, Blessing shared a number of posts trying to salvage her reputation but later took them down. In a now-deleted post, she claims she has been threatened to stop posting about the house. But web users doubted the authenticity of the post and accused her of composing the threat to herself.
A leaked voice note also showed her admitting to posing with someone else's house but she vowed to build a replica of the same house to cover up.
Only hours ago, she shared a photo of herself posing outside the house in her nightwear and her bonnet, trying to give the impression that the house is hers and she passed the night there.
But her followers on Instagram refused to be fooled twice and they called her out for being fake. Some accused her of reaching some sort of agreement with the real owner of the house so she will be allowed to take a photo outside the house to save face.
Onye Eze who is the real owner of the mansion has gotten her arrested.
Blessing was forced to do a video saying she’s not the owner of the building as she claims. She was also forced to do a live video on her Instagram page, telling her followers that the property does not belong to her.
She was made to move around the property in the live video, where she kept saying, “This house does not belong to me, it belongs to Onye Eze”
Watch the video below:
