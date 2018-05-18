C-Zar Quits Music; to manage electrical appliances shop

Award-winning Ghanaian Hiplife Artiste, C-zar has quit his music career, to unveil the biggest electrical appliances shop in Accra.
C-zar is a unique hiplife artist who takes the use of metaphors and rhymes very seriously. His songs rely heavily on these elements and Ghanaians embraced his style quite well.
C-zar, who referred his styles of music as Hip Cont, had his major breakthrough in 2007, when he released an album titled 'Araba Lawson’ which had 8 tracks on cassette and 15 on CD.
‘Araba Lawson’, which featured Ofori Amponsah, became an instant hit, earning him several Ghana Music Award nominations.
After taking almost 6- year break from the music scene, he rejuvenated into the scene with a single track, titled, ‘Sorry’ in 2016.
Just as many showbiz enthusiasts, notably his fans thought the ‘Araba Lawson’ hitmaker had come to replenish his music career, it has emerged that, he has eschewed doing music.
Razzonline.com disclose that C-Zar who was blending music with selling and distributing of electrical appliances, decided to quit music with the reason that, he was not making bountiful money out of it compared to selling and distributing of the electrical appliances.
The source further indicated that, C-zar in view of this, has decided to go into full time selling and distributing of electrical appliances and on Saturday, May 26, 2018, will unveil the biggest electrical appliances shop at Adenta in Accra.