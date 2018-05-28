Call me Patapeezy, no more Patapaa

Ghana’s most trending artiste, Patapaa has asked Ghanaians to seize from calling him Patapaa.
According to him, he left the name Patapaa in South Africa and is now called 'Patapeezy'.
One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa became subject of discussion in the country following his loss in the Song of the Year category of this year’s VGMA and also his infamous suit to the event.
The artist, borned, Justice Amoah, the name is no longer Patapaa and anyone who uses that name would be sued.
Comedian Funny Face took to social media to mock the Swedru-based musician for his oversized outfit for the 19th edition of the award and gave him a new name, Patapeezy. After Ghanaians trolled the Pa2pa soldier’s leader, Emmanuel Adebayor has offered to help him.
The Togolese professional footballer made it clear in a video with Funny Face that he was going to pay an international brand to give Patapezy a new suit for his occasions and also help with his music video shoots.