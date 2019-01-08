Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan allegedly got into a fight at Golden Globes

Black Panther Actors, Chadwick Boseman, and Michael B. Jordan allegedly had a fight at the Golden Globes, and according to MTO, a top industry insider said that both actors got into a physical altercation shortly before the event started.
The insider claimed that “Chadwick and Michael don’t really like each other – Chad is very arrogant and Michael doesn’t like that.” It was further gathered that while Michael is known to be quite friendly, easy-going and enjoys a cordial relationship with his female co-stars, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o, the ladies aren’t as free with Chadwick Boseman, and this is allegedly due to his arrogant behavior.
The black panther stars reportedly had an argument when their co-stars Danai Gurira, Lupita N’yongo, were in a staging area preparing to walk the red carpet and it was gathered that the security broke up the fight before it started.
“It wasn’t an argument about anything particular, it’s been building up for some time,” MTO reported.
Chadwick reportedly refused to be around Michael for the rest of the evening, and Chadwick reportedly refused to be around Michael for the rest of the evening. He only joined them when the Black Panther stars came on stage to present a few awards, where they were sure to do the Wakandan salute.
Source: yabaleftonline.ng