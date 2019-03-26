Gloria Akuffo, others to be honoured at Glitz Africa Women of the Year

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo, and Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann will be honoured at this year's Glitz Africa Ghana Women of the Year Honours on April 13, 2019, at the Lavardi Beach Hotel.
The Ghana Women of the Year Honours is a night where women excelling and making a great impact in various fields of endeavour are acknowledged and their stories shared so as to inspire the next generation of ambitious and impact-conscious women.
The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.
The Honourees for the 4th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours are:
Hon. Gloria Akuffo & Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong – Governance
Emma Morrison – Corporate Personality
Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann – Excellence in Education
Nana Aba Anamoah – Excellence in Media
Delese Mimi Darko – Excellence in Health
Barbara Baeta – Excellence in Business
Theresa Ayoade – Excellence in Entertainment Business
Dr. Rosina Acheampong – Lifetime Achievement
The Gala will take place at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, 13th of April, 2019 at 7 pm.
