Check out: Maame Serwaa honoured at UCC

The University of Cape Coast on October 20, 2018, honored Ghanaian teen actress Clara Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa for her contribution to Ghana’s movie industry.
The award was given as part of the ‘One Over Eight’ Tv series premiere which was directed by Miss Hannah Acquah and produced by B. Bright Wirekoh, held at the UCC SRC hall conference room of the Cape Coast campus, to acknowledge outstanding achievements by its members and also those who contribute phenomenally towards the creative arts industry.In a citation presented to the beautiful actress read: “we honor you this day as one of the big six celebrities on the occasion of ‘One Over Eight’ Tv series premiere.
“Your contribution to the showbiz industry in Ghana, the immense discipline you have exhibited over the years, in and outside your profession has been highly recognized and appreciated.
Your unwavering moral standards and influence have won the admiration of all Ghanaians especially we the students of the University of Cape Coast”.
It is refreshing to know that Ghana can still boast of stars whose underlying responsibility of social role modeling is not tanned by the pressure of spotlights and splendor of red carpets. We hope that you are motivated enough to continue and improve your efforts in uplifting the name of Ghana.”
Serwaa thanked the students and the school authorities for the honor and dedicated the award to her cherished fans across the country.
Monster of Yolo fame was part of the invited guests.