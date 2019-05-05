Check out: Performing artistes for Ghana Meets Naija 2019

The 2019 edition of Ghana Meets Naija has been launched at the events centre of the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.
The event put together by Empire Entertainment revealed the list of performing artistes billed to rock the show, ticketing, date, venue and several other details related to the concert.
According to organizers of the musical concert, the event is meant to promote unity and enhance collaboration among Ghanaian and Nigerian industry players and also create an interactive atmosphere for music fans and their artistes.
Addressing the media at the launch, PR for Empire Entertainment, Laillah Crystal Banda noted that the programme is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on 8th June 2019.
She added that “the concept and design of Ghana Meets Naija is to promote unity between the two countries through music”.
Ghanaian artistes billed to perform include; Patapaa, Medikal, R2bees, Kelvin Bwoy, Tulenkey, J. Derobie, AK Songstress, Ras Kuuku, Opanka, Fameye, Narna, Kofi Mole and several others.
And artistes representing Nigeria include; the ‘For your Case’ hitmaker Teni, Wande Coal, Victor AD, Saltan, Moziz and other acts.
This year marks the 9th edition of the programme which began in 2011 and has been themed ‘Clash of the Titans’.
Last year’s edition of the event dubbed the ‘Rescue Mission’ exceeded all expectations and became the biggest and most exciting concert in Ghana.
It witnessed historic performances from stars such as Stonebwoy, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, Fancy Gadam and a host of others. Nigeria was represented by Wizkid, Mayorkun, Mr. Eazi among others.