Check out Sarkodie's reply to M.anifest's 'Kaba' birthday wish

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie celebrated his birthday on July 10, 2019, and one particular birthday wish that caught the attention of Ghanaians was from fellow rapper M.anifest.
It would be recalled that the two rappers beefed sometime back and Sark in one of his songs teased M.anifest for being the only rapper wearing a 'Kaba'.
Sarkodie posted several pictures on his birthday and he was also spotted wearing what many say is 'Kaba' and that got M.anifest to tease him.
One could clearly see it was just a joke both were sharing as they are now on good terms.
Manifest took to Twitter to remind Sarkodie that he’s wearing the same ‘Kaba’ he blasted him with on his ‘Kanta’ song.
Manifest on twitter wrote;