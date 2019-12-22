Checkout Shatta Bandle's performance at BhimConcert 2019 in Tamale

Internet sensation Shatta Bandle was on stage Saturday to entertain fans of Stonebwoy at the 2019 BhimConcert.
This year's BhimConcert was held at the 20,000 capacity Tamale Sports Stadium in the Northern Region.
As usual, Shatta Bandle bragged about how rich he is, although no one knows his net worth.
Artistes such as Ponobiom, Fameye among others were on stage to thrill the fans who filled the stadium to capacity.
Stonebwoy thrilled his fans with his hit songs to the charged crowd in what can be described as a perfect Christmas gift.