Chris Brown to face 6 months in jail for owning a monkey

2018 is ending on a bad note for American Singer, Chris Brown, as he has been charged with a maximum sentence of six months in jail for owning a restricted species of a monkey.
The singer used to own a baby capuchin monkey called Fiji, who has appeared on his social media accounts. However, it appears he did not obtain a permit to own the animal.
According to TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has charged Brown with two counts of owning a restricted species without a permit. The maximum sentence for the charge is six months in jail.
Breezy’s pet monkey, “Fiji” is a baby capuchin.
Chris Brown was forced to surrender it to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Chris Brown is scheduled to appear in court on February 6.
See photos of Chris’s daughter, Royalty, holding monkey, “Fiji”, below:
