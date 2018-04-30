Wisa Greid fined Ghs8,400 for showing his manhood

An Accra Circuit Court has fined Ghanaian artiste, Eugene Ashie popularly known as Wisa Greid, an amount of Ghc 8,400 with a default sentence of 24 months for gross indecency.
The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hitmaker has been standing trial since 2016 for allegedly showing off his manhood during a performance at the Citi FM ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’ concert in 2015.
In an interview with JoyNews’ Maxwell Amoofia ahead of the initial day of the verdict, Wisa stated that the thought of going to jail does not scare him.
"Never. I don’t fear anything in life. Only God I fear. The only thing I fear is whether I will go to heaven or hell," he said.
Additionally, he brags about having a good attorney who is capable of seeing to his acquittal and discharge.
"I have a very good lawyer and he has done a very Good job. So I am expecting victory," he stated.
Wisa Greid had expected a verdict on his case on April 25, 2018, but an Accra Circuit Court adjourned the case to April 30, 2018.
The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku established that there were inconsistencies in the police statement and the account Wisa gave during the trial.
According to the judgement by the court, Wisa admitted to showing his penis on stage in his initial statement to the police but stated that the supposed manhood was a dildo during the trial.
The court found him guilty of gross indecency during his performance at the 'Decemba 2 Rememba' concert at the Accra International Conference on December 24, 2015.
The court ruled that the Accra International Conference Center was a public place thus found Wisa Greid guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly.