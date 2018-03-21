First National Bank - Join our community

Cute Photos Of Baby Lorde that will make you want to have a celebrity baby

By Michael Klugey
Baby_Lorde
Baby_Lorde
fShare

You have probably seen some pictures of this cute baby girl on social media but don’t know who she is. Her name is Baby Lorde Pitcher.

Kafui Danku_Baby LordeKafui Danku_Baby Lorde

She is the daughter of the popular actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku. Not only is she currently the number one baby on social media in Ghana, with over 29,500 followers, but she is also the brand ambassador of Royal Monopoly baby diapers.

Baby Lorde Pitcher and Mommy Baby Lorde Pitcher and Mommy

Join Baby Lorde and Kay Danku as they fight tooth decay and diseases.

Baby Lord In Action Baby Lord In Action

Hi, Mommy lets go to the Mall 

Baby Lorde PitcherBaby Lorde Pitcher

 Guess the brand of Baby Lorde's car 

The adorable baby Lorde has been made brand ambassador of Royal Monopoly baby diaper worth GH¢100,000

Baby LordeBaby Lorde

 

Baby Lorde is definitely a beauty to behold

Baby LordeBaby Lorde 

 

https://www.primenewsghana.com/lifestyle.html

 

 

 