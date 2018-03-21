Cute Photos Of Baby Lorde that will make you want to have a celebrity baby

You have probably seen some pictures of this cute baby girl on social media but don’t know who she is. Her name is Baby Lorde Pitcher.
She is the daughter of the popular actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku. Not only is she currently the number one baby on social media in Ghana, with over 29,500 followers, but she is also the brand ambassador of Royal Monopoly baby diapers.
Join Baby Lorde and Kay Danku as they fight tooth decay and diseases.
Hi, Mommy lets go to the Mall
Guess the brand of Baby Lorde's car
The adorable baby Lorde has been made brand ambassador of Royal Monopoly baby diaper worth GH¢100,000
Baby Lorde is definitely a beauty to behold
https://www.primenewsghana.com/lifestyle.html