Davido, Fally Ipupa among African stars to sing farewell to DJ Arafat

Ivory Coast is preparing to bid farewell to the celebrated singer DJ Arafat, who died in a motorcycle accident aged 33 earlier this month.
More than 200,000 fans are expected to converge later at a stadium in the main city of Abidjan for a tribute concert with Fally Ipupa, Maître Gims, Davido, Sidiki Diabaté, Koffi Olomide amongst the star line-up.
Many of these top names in contemporary music in Africa performed with the late musician, who was a larger than life personality.
He was credited with taking “coupé décalé”, a distinctly Ivorian style of dance music, to the rest of the continent and the world.
The event will begin with a memorial ceremony attended by President Alassane Ouattara and other political leaders.
The government has contributed about $250,000 (£205,000) towards organising the event.
The Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium, currently closed for renovations, is being reopened for this special occasion.
The stadium has a capacity of 35,000, but giant screens have been set up outside.
The ceremony will also be broadcast on radio and TV.
Source: BBC