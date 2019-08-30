PrimeNewsGhana

Davido, Fally Ipupa among African stars to sing farewell to DJ Arafat

By Mutala Yakubu
DJ Arafat
Ivory Coast is preparing to bid farewell to the celebrated singer DJ Arafat, who died in a motorcycle accident aged 33 earlier this month.

More than 200,000 fans are expected to converge later at a stadium in the main city of Abidjan for a tribute concert with Fally Ipupa, Maître Gims, Davido, Sidiki Diabaté, Koffi Olomide amongst the star line-up.

Many of these top names in contemporary music in Africa performed with the late musician, who was a larger than life personality.

He was credited with taking “coupé décalé”, a distinctly Ivorian style of dance music, to the rest of the continent and the world.

The event will begin with a memorial ceremony attended by President Alassane Ouattara and other political leaders.

The government has contributed about $250,000 (£205,000) towards organising the event.

The Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium, currently closed for renovations, is being reopened for this special occasion.

The stadium has a capacity of 35,000, but giant screens have been set up outside.

The ceremony will also be broadcast on radio and TV.

Source: BBC