Distro Plug, new music distribution platform with 100% royalties to artistes launched in Ghana

There’s a new solution to one of the biggest headaches of Ghanaian and Africa musicians, music distribution on digital stores.
Over the years, many musicians have bitterly lamented on the stress they go through before submitting their music to streaming and distribution stores like iTunes.
In light of this, a new distribution platform or aggregator called Distro Plug has been created to reduce the stress musicians go through when it comes to distributing their works on popular digital platforms.
Created by David Drexx George – a Ghanaian/Nigerian tech investor and entrepreneur – launched the new product on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, in Accra to save musicians of the stress.
Addressing the press, Mr. George said the platform will give musicians, especially indies, the opportunity to upload their own works without going through the difficulties they go through when using western third-party distribution channels.
He said musicians can walk into their office in Accra anytime and get their works uploaded with just GHC 10. Mr. George said the artists who are busy can use their online portal, thedistroplug.com, to submit their works in less than five minutes and the distribution will take effect in just two days.
“Musicians on our platforms are entitled to 100% royalties,” he revealed, adding that musicians signed onto their platforms will be offered free marketing through the traditional and online media.
Distro Plug has started operations and is currently accepting sign-ups from musicians across Africa.