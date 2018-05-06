First National Bank - Join our community

DJ Awards 2018:DJ Vyrusky named best DJ of the Year

By Clement Edward Kumsah
Kofi Amoako popularly known as DJ Vyrusky has being adjudged best DJ of the year in the just ended 2018 Ghana DJ Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018

Amongst the personalities who were awarded for their excellence in disc jockeying in Ghana were DJ Vyrusky, DJ Slim, DJ Switch, DJ Xpliph, Ogee The MC, DJ Nyce, iPhone DJ and DJ Cuppy.

The event which was hosted by actress Joselyn Dumas saw performances from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Nyce, Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, MzVee, Kidi and others

The Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs) who promote Ghana music.

The DJ Awards is an exciting annual program designed to foster the development of the Ghana music
industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor.

The Ghana DJ Awards is actually the only national award scheme in Africa that appreciates and celebrates DJs for their work.

Below is the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018

Best DJ Brong-Ahafo Region
DJ Bryt

Best DJ Western Region
DJ X

Best DJ Northern Region
DJ Kofi

Best DJ Upper West Region
DJ Tobi

Best DJ Upper East Region
DJ Aluta

Best DJ Volta Region
DJ Ricky Augustine

Best DJ Central Region
DJ Pupa

Best DJ Eastern Region
DJ Stanzy

Best DJ Ashanti Region
DJ Slim

Best DJ Greater Accra Region
DJ Vyrusky

Best Mobile DJ of the Year
DJ Adom

Mixtpae of the Year

DJ Aberga (The Challenge)

Best Video Jockey of the Year
DJ Xpliph

Best Hypeman of the Year
Ogee The MC

Best Pub DJ of the Year
DJ Aroma

Best Discovery DJ of the Year
DJ Switch

Artiste DJ of the Year
DJ Shiwaawa (Ebony)

Best Event DJ of the Year
DJ MicSmith

Scratch DJ of the Year
DJ Mpesempese

Best Night Club DJ of the Year
Vision DJ

Best Campus DJ of the Year
iPhone DJ

Gospel DJ of the Year
Papa Bills

