DJ Awards 2018:DJ Vyrusky named best DJ of the Year

Kofi Amoako popularly known as DJ Vyrusky has being adjudged best DJ of the year in the just ended 2018 Ghana DJ Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 5, 2018
Amongst the personalities who were awarded for their excellence in disc jockeying in Ghana were DJ Vyrusky, DJ Slim, DJ Switch, DJ Xpliph, Ogee The MC, DJ Nyce, iPhone DJ and DJ Cuppy.
The event which was hosted by actress Joselyn Dumas saw performances from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Nyce, Kwaw Kese, Patapaa, MzVee, Kidi and others
The Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs) who promote Ghana music.
The DJ Awards is an exciting annual program designed to foster the development of the Ghana music
industry by rewarding and celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor.
The Ghana DJ Awards is actually the only national award scheme in Africa that appreciates and celebrates DJs for their work.
Below is the full list of winners at the Ghana DJ Awards 2018
Best DJ Brong-Ahafo Region
DJ Bryt
Best DJ Western Region
DJ X
Best DJ Northern Region
DJ Kofi
Best DJ Upper West Region
DJ Tobi
Best DJ Upper East Region
DJ Aluta
Best DJ Volta Region
DJ Ricky Augustine
Best DJ Central Region
DJ Pupa
Best DJ Eastern Region
DJ Stanzy
Best DJ Ashanti Region
DJ Slim
Best DJ Greater Accra Region
DJ Vyrusky
Best Mobile DJ of the Year
DJ Adom
Mixtpae of the Year
DJ Aberga (The Challenge)
Best Video Jockey of the Year
DJ Xpliph
Best Hypeman of the Year
Ogee The MC
Best Pub DJ of the Year
DJ Aroma
Best Discovery DJ of the Year
DJ Switch
Artiste DJ of the Year
DJ Shiwaawa (Ebony)
Best Event DJ of the Year
DJ MicSmith
Scratch DJ of the Year
DJ Mpesempese
Best Night Club DJ of the Year
Vision DJ
Best Campus DJ of the Year
iPhone DJ
Gospel DJ of the Year
Papa Bills