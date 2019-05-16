DJ Khaled donates 100% of proceeds from Nipsey Hussle's song to children

DJ Khaled in honoring slain rapper Nipsey Hussle is donating 100% of proceeds with the release of their joint track “Higher.” to the later rappers' children.
Khaled, 43, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, explaining the song’s proceeds will go to Nipsey’s children — son Kross, 2, with girlfriend Lauren London and daughter Emani, 10, from a previous relationship.
“Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years. It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend Nipsey Hussle,” Khaled began.
The hitmaker went on to reveal that just days before Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31, “he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called, ‘Higher.'”
“After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that with the world,” Khaled continued.
“The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” the music producer added. “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all of our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”
“The Marathon Continues,” Khaled, whose upcoming album 'Father of Asahd' will be released on May 17, added.
Along with the tweet, Khaled wrote, “A gift from my brother Nipsey we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going.”
The sweet news comes just a few days after it was revealed that Nipsey’s sister Samantha Smith had filed a petition to become Emani’s legal guardian.
Smith lived with her brother, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, and Emani until about 2014 or 2015, but kept up “consistent and frequent contact” with her niece on a weekly basis in the years since, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Source: PEOPEL.com
