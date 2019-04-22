Don't give innocent politicians credits for my success - Tracy Boakye tells critics

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has registered her displeasure at her critics for crediting her hard earn success to innocent politicians.
Social media got buzzing on April 20, 2019, when Tracey Boakye shared on her instagram photos of her new Fortuner car 2019 model, she received as a gift from her boyfriend.
The actress slammed her critics to desist from taking swipes at her because she chose to endorse a political party.
The filmmaker with about 4 companies to her title says she labored for all that she has and that has nothing to do with her NDC affiliation.
According to Tracey, ever since she decided to endorse John Mahama and the NDC three years ago people have been criticizing her.
In a sharp response, Tracey took to her Instagram page to release a video expressing her disappointment.
Watch her video below;