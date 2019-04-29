DopeNation joins Lynx Entertainment after MzVee's exit

Ghanaian music record label, Lynx Entertainment after Mzvee's exit has officially announced music duo DopeNation as part of the Lynx family.
The announcement was made on their official Lynx Entertainment Facebook page today Monday, April 29, 2019, and they are yet to release their first song titled 'Zanku' tomorrow, April 30.
Their post read;
“Lynx Entertainment is proud to announce the newest addition to the family. We welcome DopeNation with a brand new banger tomorrow…Zanku. Are you ready for this?”
DopeNation after Lynx Entertainment's announcement also took to their Instagram page to share the good news with their fans.
A few weeks ago, rumours were rife that the music duo (also twins) had gotten a new deal with Richie Mensah’s Lynx Entertainment.
The reports came at a time when it was speculated that MzVee had left the record label. Lynx which currently handles Kidi and Kuami Eugene, have in the past worked with Eazzy, Asem, OJ Blaq, Ziggy, among others.
About DopeNation;
DopeNation is a Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers, composed of Micheal Boafo, popularly known as B2, and Tony Boafo, known as Twist.
They are best known for producing hit songs such as 'Kpuu Kpaa' by Shatta Wale, 'Wow' by Joey B ft EL, 'Sebgefia' by Joey B and EL, 'Poison' by Ebony Reigns, 'Forever' by Eazzy ft Mr Eazi, 'Nana Ama' by Pappy Kojo, among others.
B2 and Twist decided on their career in music at a young age where they started playing beats on desks and chairs while in Junior High School. (not in citation given)They studied at the University of Ghana and Ghana Technology University College respectively.
DopeNation has been credited with producing sounds for Ghanaian artists including E.L, Shatta Wale, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Eazzy, Flowking Stone among others.
DopeNation has released hit singles like 'Bebia Ye Shi', 'Uh Huh, Eish, 'Naam' among others.
They were nominated for Music Producer Honour of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Honours Awards