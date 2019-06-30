Ebo Whyte to thrill audience in July with new play 'I Want Your Wife'

Uncle Ebo Whyte, the award-winning playwright will be staging his next play titled ‘I Want Your Wife’ on July 6, 7, 13, and 14 at the National Theater in Accra.
'I Want Your Wife' is a play which fuses drama with poetry and rib-cracking satire and tickets are going for GHC 80.
According to Uncle Ebo Whyte, the play is about how failure to be decisive on issues can create monsters which later come and cause harm.
There is a reason why everyone needs to be at the National Theatre to witness the latest stage play put together by Roverman Productions.
Who does not know that Uncle Ebo Whyte will always have a surprise for his audiences?
And it’s no coincidence that no one has been able to figure out the trick with his stage plays. He simply delivers, and you can bet his next theatre will be better than the previous one you watched.
In the play, the couple could have dealt with a situation in its infancy but allowed it to fester scaling to huge proportions with Uncle Ebo noting the party involved then felt emboldened laying claim to the woman stating “I want your wife.”