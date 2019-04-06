Fix street lights on the motorway - Yvonne Nelson angrily tells gov't

Actress and Movie Producer, Yvonne Nelson has angrily called on the Government to fix street lights on the motorway.
The 'Sun City' movie producer, took to her twitter to page to register her displeasure on recent darkness found everywhere on our motorways.
According to her, this problem has been there for a decade now yet our leaders keep on spending monies on celebrations while we aren't even independent.
Yvonne Nelson tweeted with the caption;
“I dont get it!!!! Its dark! Its really really dark on the motorway! Why cant our leaders fix street lights??? This problem has been there for more than 10years! And we use all the money for celebrations! Celebrating what? We arent even independent!
The actress has already hinted to the general public that she will be forced to embark on another ‘Dumsor Must Stop’ demonstration if the recent power outages are not fixed.
Check Yvonne Nelson's tweet below;
Also Read:
‘DumsorMustStop’ Demonstration: Yvonne Nelson to hit street soon
GhanaAt62: Our leaders have failed - Yvonne Nelson
I'll be disappointed if I end up being a divorcee - Yvonne Nelson