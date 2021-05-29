Prime News Ghana

Full list: Kuami Eugene, Adina and others win big at 4Syte TV Music Video Awards

By Vincent Ashitey
The 2021 edition of the 4Syte TV Music Video Awards have been held.

The Awards reward works produced between January and December 2020. 

Among the 4Syte TV MVAs 2021 winners are Medikal, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and Adina.

Shatta Wale grabbed the honorary ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ whereas Stonebwoy won the ‘Overall Best Video’ for ‘Everlasting’.

The 2021 edition of the annual 4Syte TV MVAs saw performances from Kofi Kinaata, Kelvyn Boy, Kweku Smoke, and more.

Check below the full list of nominees and winners.

Best Hip Hop Video
‘On the Street’ by Kweku Smoke

Best Hiplife Video
‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ by Pappy Kojo

Best Highlife Video
‘ Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

Best Reggae/Dancehall Video
‘Killy Killy Remix’ by Larusso ft. Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur

Most Popular Video
‘La Hustle’ by Medikal ft. Joey B

Best Female Video
‘Why’ by Adina

Best Male Video
‘Sisa’ by King Promise

Best Storyline
‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

Best Photography Video
‘Adunlei’ by Abeana

Big Tune
‘Say Cheese’ by KiDi

Best Collaboration Video
‘ Happy Day’ by Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Best Special Effect Video
‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy

Best Choreography Video
‘Fire’ by Lady Jay

Best Edited Video
‘Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene

Best Directed Video
‘ Kpa’ by Okyeame Kwame

Best Group
Keche – No Dulling

New Lords
Nanky

Best Discovery
Yaw Tog

Most Influential Artist
Medikal

Overall Best Video
‘Everlasting’ by Stonebwoy

Best African Act
Wizkid (Nigeria)

Life Time Achievement Award
Shatta Wale