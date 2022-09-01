Funnny Face makes comedy comeback

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face is set to make his comeback as one of the performers at the second edition of 'Too cute to be mute' comedy show.
Funny face's long comeback comes after he went through a mental breakdown, therefore, going under intensive treatment.
His comeback shows how he has improved upon the months in treatment as Ghanaians cannot wait to hear from the loved "Swangon Papa".
Funny Face, alongside popular comedians like OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez and Jeneral Ntatia, will camaraderie with Lekzy Decomic’s special comedy show on September 30 at the National Theater at 7 pm.
The rate for the show is GHC100.
Funny Face made his professional debut appearance on the Night of 1010 laughs. But before then, he was a permanent fixture on the famous TV3 Chorkor trotro series.
About
Funny Face, is a Ghanaian comedian, known for his role in TV3 Ghana's sitcom Chorkor Trotro. He is also known as SwagOn-Papa.
Funny Face's first appearance on the Night of 1010 Laughs was in 2010. It is believed that he made his breakthrough in comedy through this.
Funny Face played the role of driver's mate in the TV3 sitcom Chorkor Trotro, where he was known as Chemu before quitting, for reasons unknown. His role in Chorkor Trotro gave him much popularity. He has also performed in the comedy dubbed Night of 1018 laughs.
His interest in music made him work with hiplife artiste Castro de Destroyer. He featured in Castro's Sweet Banana while Castro also featured in Funny Face's Odo Bekumi. Funny Face also appeared in Castro and Asamoah Gyan's Do The Dance, and Odo Pa.
He has also been helpful to Togolese international footballer Emmanuel Adebayor at his charity event. He also spearheaded the Vodafone Ghana Red Campaign.
Funny Face has twins who he named after his mother and footballer friend Emmanuel Adebayor