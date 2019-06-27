GHAMRO to distribute GH¢ 900,000 to it's members as June royalties

The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) will from Sunday, June 30, 2019, commence distribution of royalties to its members.
In a press statement, the Public relation officer of GHAMRO, Prince Tsegah aka De Don, confirms that, an amount of Nine Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (900,000.00) will be distributed to members in accordance with regulation 29(1) of the L.I 1962 of the Copyright Law 2005, which states that ,“A society approved under these regulations may on behalf of its members take measures that the society considers appropriate for the collection of royalties and any payments to which members are entitled’’ and regulation 30 further instructs GHAMRO to pay royalties “promptly and in any case not later than 6 months.”
According to Prince Tsegah, Right Owners shall receive payments via the usual channels such as Mobile Money Transfers, Bank Transfers and over the Counter payments (Cheque).
PRESS RELEASE
For Immediate release
The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) wishes to inform its esteemed members’ that an amount of Nine Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (900,000.00) will be distributed starting from the Sunday June 30, 2019.
A summary of the breakdown of the earmarked amount of GHc 900,000 is as follows
1. Blank levy 578,089.31
2. Collection 299.990.69
3. Interest on investment 21,920.00
Available amount for distribution 900,000.00
It is instructive to note that the distribution amount has increased by Ghc 200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis ) as compared to the previous distribution last year. These increments of royalties were due to the prudent investments made by the Board and Management to augment the dwindling Blank levy amount paid by the State to GHAMRO.
Right Owners shall receive payments via the usual channels such as Mobile Money Transfers, Bank Transfers and over the Counter payments (Cheque).
Members who have not updated their bank/payment details with GHAMRO should kindly come over to the office for prompt attention.
Any further information or queries on distribution should be channeled to the following numbers 0302228447, 0540122325/0540122326.
Signed
Prince Tsegah
Public Relations Head.
0244670554.
