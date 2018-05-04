GHANA MOVIE INDUSTRY: Veteran Actor Kofi Adjorlolo calls for support

It’s been a while since we heard anything from the Veteran Actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, but we do have an amazing and interesting interview of him with Noella Kharyne Yalley of Joy News calling for support in the movie industry.
We have always know Kofi Adjorlolo as not an uptight kind of person, but there are some interviews where the actor comes off as very reserved.
In this interview, the actor gives us the full Kofi Adjorlolo (K A) experience and answers every question without being discrete.
The actor shares with us the secret behind his constant success in landing all the roles as compared to his colleagues.
He also talks about the lack of funding in the Ghanaian film industry and other very interesting issues in the film industry.
KA talks about structures, not in the right direction, and people they have been neglected by the stakeholders and the government.
He also made mention of the Actors guild not being active enough in a positive way to help build the industry.
Actress Gloria Osei Sarfo also blamed the actors and actress for not helping the guild to push the movie industry forward, and in reply to that Kofi Adjorlolo said: " well, in somehow I do shear the same sentiment with her but I don't blame the artist because the work that we do, we don't have specific time range for what we do unlike other company that works from 8 am to 5 pm. Now, if there is a meeting for actors and actresses and a movie producer booked me to come on set that same day and time, you don't expect me to leave that for the meeting".