Ghanaians believe TV3 intentionally cut off Nana Aba Anamoah during VGMA 2018 telecast

Ghanaians have taken to social media to describe what looks like a bizarre moment when former newscaster of TV3 Nana Aba Anamoah's time on stage was interrupted as live telecast went off.
The VGMA which is solely been telecast by TV3 saw live feed go off just when the broadcaster was up on stage to present an award for the best-directed video.
This many describe as a deliberate attempt by TV3 as they believe there is still a bad blood between the media house and Nana Aba who is now with EIB.
Nana Aba Anamoah resigned from TV3 after she was suspended by the media house for an alleged fake tweet about she being at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United which caused a social media stir.