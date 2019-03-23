VIDEO: Ghanaians love profane songs so I gave them more - Papa Shee

Popular highlife artiste, now Evangelist Papa Shee, has revealed that Ghanaians accepted most of his profane songs as compared to the inspirational ones.
Speaking to Deloris Frimpong-Manso on 'The Delays Show', the ‘Koyon So’ singer stated that he realized Ghanaians love profane songs when his first album which was featured with a lot of gospel tracks was abandon.
After realizing what Ghanaians wanted he started releasing profane songs like "Atadwe, Koyon So, Ate Pa among other way back 2006.
Papa Shee later revealed that he nearly had a plane crash on his way back to Germany when all effort to retrieve his money from his 'Boy Wonder' mixtape proved futile.
Watch the video below; You can fast forward/skip to the 9th min to watch where Papa Shee started talking about how Ghanaians love profane songs.
