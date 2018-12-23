Gifty Osei named Gospel Artiste of the year 2018 at NGMA

Songstress, Gifty Osei has been named the Gospel Artiste of the year 2018 at the National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) ceremony held in Kumasi.
The National Gospel Artiste of the Year category was very competitive with other strong gospel musicians vying for honours.
The Artiste who recently got married to member of the NPP communication team, Hopeson Adoye also won the best album of the year with “Ebenezer”.
The 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle also won the Best African Gospel Song.
New entrant, Rev Eddie Eyison picked three awards- Best Collaboration, Best Contemporary Gospel and Best Gospel Hip Hop with the “Our God”.
Other big winners include Fafa who won the Best Reggae video, Corporate Gospel with his popular song ‘Wonder God’.
Pastor Kofy picked the Vibrant Male Artiste and Best Praise Song of the Year.
Lance Corporal Francis Kofi Damenya who goes by stage name, Kofi San of the 37 Military Hospital won Best Traditional Gospel Song with his “Which kind God” song.
Surprisingly, Jack Alolome and Brother Sammy who won big at the maiden edition did not pick any awards at the 2nd edition.
The gospel trio of Daughters of Glorious Jesus were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Male Worship Song-Prophet Peter Konor
Female Worship Song-Lady Sara (Mmrane)
Best Reggae Video-Kobby Isaac (Aseda)
Best Songwriter-Goldmann Daniel Agyin (Ayeyindwom)
New Artiste-Esaaba Hazel
Female Vocalist-Enonyam Akuffo
Female vibrant Artiste-Kessewaa Kessey
Male Vocalist- Goldmann Daniel Agyin
Best Executive Producer-Reverb
