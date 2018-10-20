Glo Mega Show ends today with Sarkodie, Davido, Wizkid and others

The Glo Mega Show since August has been one of the biggest events with great performances from Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Davido from Nigeria and some of the biggest comedians in Africa.The event will be climax tonight at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair in Accra and patrons are expected to have the time of their lives at the show which will be a blend of music and comedy.
READ ALSO: Fantasy Dome should be called Shatta's Ark - Shatta Wale
The show will feature a strong line up of artistes including Sarkodie, Davido, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Yemi Alade, and Flavour while comedians Gordons, Basketmouth and Foster Romanus will deliver all the laughs.
Nigeria’s acting icon, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and music star, Omawumi, both ambassadors of Glo, will be special guests at the show.
This Saturday Glo mega music ... Fantasy Dome Accra 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I want to see y’all pic.twitter.com/kBZf1PCxsy— HIGHES➕ (@sarkodie) October 16, 2018
Actress, Juliet Ibrahim, will co-host the event with Gordons. DJ Cuppy, who had a good time at the maiden event on August 25, is billed for tonight’s show as well.
The Head of Business of Glo, Uche Ojo, has assured fans of quality entertainment. “The last of the Glo Mega shows will be the much-expected icing on the cake and it will be the talk of the town after tonight’s event”,” he stated.
Entry passes for the event can be picked up at all Gloworld shops in Accra and at select locations across the city such as Max Mart at 37, Accra Mall Silverbird Cinema, West Hills Mall Silverbird Cinema, Airport Shell, Shell Dansoman, Baatsona Total, SMICE Phone Shop at Kotoka International Airport and at Junction Mall at Nungua.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana