Nana Aba Anamoah's 'baby father' fights for his son on social media

The latest photo of Nana Aba Anamoah’s son, Paa Kow is very beautiful.The boy has grown into a fine gentleman, and so tall – of course, taller than his mother.
Nana Aba recently posted pictures of herself and her son with a motherly caption: "Getting my son to pose for a picture is as difficult as pinning a medal on a shadow. Why are boys like this?"
She gave birth in her teens and has single handedly raised him without the help of the boy’s father. Nana Aba revealed in an earlier interview that she had not spoken to Paa Kow's father in the past 16-years.
The post has since been deleted when the boy's father, one Italy-based Richard Brown, who said that’s his son, and no matter what the boy's mother will say, the boy remains his blood.
A check on Nana Aba Anamoah’s Instagram shows she’s taken down the post.
Nana Aba has a son. She said in an interview one time that she got pregnant at the time she was in high school by a man she never wanted to talk about.
According to her, the man abandoned her when she got pregnant.
Nana Aba Anamoah had also said that she has never spoken to her son’s father for 16 years and that statement seems to have surprised this man, who says he is the father of Nana Aba’s son.
The man who identified himself as Richard Brown has indicated that, he wants to clear things up about some of the things Nana Aba Anamoah said and he has started doing so subtly as he made a post on his Facebook wall saying, he loves his son so much and that even God knows he is being honest about it.
