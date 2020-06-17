Roverman presents free show on Fathers' Day

Sunday, June 21 will be celebrated as Fathers' Day and the best way to celebrate this day is with a great night of theatre.
While staying safe in these covid-19 times ROVERMAN PRODUCTIONS will keep you entertained at home and help you commemorate Father's Day.
Roverman Productions will be showing 'THE DAY DAD CAME' Written & Directed by your favourite Uncle Ebo Whyte.
Jane discovers on Ama's birthday that contrary to what she wants everyone to believe, her sister is in an abusive marriage.
The shock of it leads her straight to report to their father, who comes to set the ball rolling for a rollercoaster of revelations and resolutions.
THE DAY DAD CAME tells a story of a Father's love, the unseen consequences of breaking vows and the saving power of a loving wife.
THE DAY DAD CAME shows Absolutely FREE and will be showing on 21st June 2020 on Uncle Ebo Whyte's YouTube channel.
Time: streams at 4pm & 8pm
Head to Uncle Ebo Whyte's YouTube channel and subscribe.
Click on the bell 🔔 icon to activate notifications so you know what’s happening as it happens!!