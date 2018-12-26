How my heart was broken on Christmas Day – Toke Makinwa

Media Personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to Instagram to recount her sad broken heart experience which happened 3 years ago on Christmas day.
Toke Makinwa shared a photo which was taken 3 years, stating that she was lonely the entire Christmas Day in bed.
She wrote:
“This picture was taken 3 years ago just in time for Christmas, my heart was broken, I was lonely (spent the entire Christmas Day in bed actually), I wasn’t going to even take the picture but my team insisted and it was a tough shoot. I think I broke down many times. See, I had only just started a new journey and boy was it tough, it was one of the coldest Christmas I have had yet.
Today I woke up and smiled deeply, for some reason I saw this pic and decided to post it as a reminder that joy does come in the morning. This may be a lonely Christmas for you, perhaps your heart might be broken, you may be hungry, sad, feeling helpless and you may not want to even get up and face the world. Joy does come in the morning.
It may be dark now but it’ll definitely give way to light. A lot has changed since then, I’m truly becoming more and it’s another Christmas. I am so thankful I found this picture to remind me of my journey, it’s been one of grace and grace alone. Merry Christmas to you. Jesus is the reason for the season so I wish you Joy, I wish you light, healing, love and all that the good Lord gives. You may not feel it now but I promise you’ll look back on this Christmas and have reasons to smile.
