I deserve my VGMA nomination - AK Songstress

While some are happy with this years' Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, others believe there are some artistes who didn't deserve to be nominated and one name that has come up is female Dancehall artiste, AK Songstress.
Since the nominations for this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) were released, people have been expressing their opinions on the nominees.
For her critics, AK Songstress, real name Akosua Kwakye, didn't do enough in the year under review to be nominated but she has asked such people to be quiet because she deserves everything that she has received.
“I know I worked hard under the year of review and if I have been nominated, it only means that my works are being recognised and I just do not get why people think I do not deserve it.
"It amazes me, do they have any idea of the work that goes into my production, the shows I have graced. Anyway, in short I deserve it,” she said.
AK Songstress has been nominated in the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste category and is up against Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Epixode.
Talking about what the nomination means to her, AK Songstress said, “it means something good, this is not the first time I am being nominated in this award scheme but for this particular category, it is new and means a lot to me.”
She added, “Though it means something great for me, I want to add that this is for all the women out there; the ladies, let us come out in our numbers and vote.
"I am the only female in that particular category and it is huge too, so this is for us and we have to get it.”
When asked how she deals with negativity, AK said, “I laugh about the negative stories and those that I want to reply to, I do. In life, you cannot please everyone so that is how it goes.”
AK Songstress is signed on to Paradise Entertainment and is known for songs like Dangerous, Pace Setter, Rock Your Body, Funky Fresh, and Party.
