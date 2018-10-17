I don't care if people say I do drugs- Efya

Ghanaian Songstress, Jane Awindor known in the music industry as Efya has denied rumours claiming that, she is a drug addict.
Reacting to allegations on Accra-based Rainbow radio, Efya revealed that she doesn't do drugs as others in the entertainment industry does but only takes Paracetamol because she has been getting migraine since age 12.
“I have had a migraine since I was 12 years and I do take paracetamol so that is the only drug I do. I don’t care about people saying I do drugs. I don’t care anymore because I know who I am” she said.
The singer also added that those trying to cause her downfall by peddling lies about her won’t succeed.
“You can’t stop my greatness. I have been doing this for 8 years and you think you can stop me? Amazing, Stop saying I do drugs, Are you not bored with the same old story”.
The 'Best in me' singer has been tagged as a drug addict since she came into the spotlight because of her 'crazy' actions during interviews.
