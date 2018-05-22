I get orgasm anytime I get a tattoo – Jasmine Baroudi

Ghanaian actress, Jasmine Baroudi has disclosed that she gets orgasms anytime she gets a tattoo.
Jasmine, who is not new to tattoos, made this revelation on 'After Hours' show on TV3 last Friday.
She told host Mikki Osei Berko: “I do actually like tattoos. If it wasn’t for my mum, I would have probably covered my whole body with tattoos”.
Asked why she likes tattoos considering the pain that is often associated with getting it, she responded: “The pain yeah, people ask me, Jasmine, ‘you have so many tattoos are they not painful?’
“They are extremely painful depending on where you get it. Some are painful some are not. I don’t know if I should say this on TV, but whenever I am having a tattoo, I get orgasms. I was worried; this is out of this world. I read about it and apparently it is natural”, the beautiful actress revealed.
Jasmine, who is also a full-time mum, had some strong words for embattled actress Moesha Boduong concerning her recent comments about Ghanaian women in an interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour.
“I am a hardworking Ghanaian woman and I pay my rent. I have friends who equally do same. I don’t know about the slay queens. If that is what you do personally, and it makes you happy fine. You can talk about yourself but you don’t generalize it and make the whole world know this is how Ghanaian and African girls are. That’s disrespect. Even if it is true you don’t say that in public”, Jasmine stated.
