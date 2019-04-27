I hate being addressed as Tubaba's wife- Annie Idibia

Star actress, Annie Idibia, has said that her year started on a rough note due to the fact that her father took ill for months.
Speaking exclusively with Saturday Beats, the screen diva revealed that her father was not always there for her siblings and her so she was raised single-handedly by her mother.
Due to that experience as a child, Idibia stated that she never prays that her children or any other kid would have to live without having both parents around to raise them.
She said, “This year started for me quite tough. I spent the first three months of this year in the hospital with my father because he had been sick for a while but God has been great and I am grateful.
“I am actually closer to my mother than my father because she raised us single-handedly. My father is still my father and since he was sick we had to rally round him.
“Growing up with only my mother really affected my life and I suffered and I do not ever want my children to face the agony of not having both parents together because it was so hard for us.
“Even right now, the way the world is, children are more enlightened than we were in our days, so the pressure would be harder on the kids from broken homes right now. I do not want my children to ever experience that.”
The actress, who is married to one of Africa’s biggest music stars, told Saturday Beats that she prefers to be addressed and identified on the basis of her own achievements as a movie practitioner rather than just the wife of Tubaba.
“I took a break from my career because after I got married, I got pregnant so I had a baby and had to get used to the new life. I think I did not do any movie for about three years.
“Being addressed as Tubaba’s wife instead of Annie the actress has been a problem that I have been trying to work on for a long time.
“I want to believe that I have successfully been able to identify and differentiate my brand as Annie Idibia the actress/career woman and Annie Idibia the wife/mother. I prefer being addressed as Annie and not Tubaba’s wife. I hate this because I am my own person and have worked hard to build my career and brand. I should be identified and respected on that basis,” she said.
Speaking of the secret of her trim and enviable figure despite being a mother of two, Idibia said, “I would like to say I have a good gene and my husband also have a good gene, so two good genes merged together.
“I try not to eat late and the days I can do exercises, I do them. I try to eat right, drink water and eat fruits. I try to avoid food like eba, rice, bread, etc.
“Also, as a working woman, I am up and about; I wake up very early and sleep very late. All these things make me lose weight.
“I believe that make-up is to enhance what you have or make your beauty more pronounced. I am very comfortable in my skin. I love my skin colour and my natural look.”
Credit: punchng.com