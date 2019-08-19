I haven't regretted investing in the entertainment industry, it was a business decision- NAM1

Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 says he has not regretted investing in Ghana's entertainment industry.
NAM1 was partnered the government to undertake some projects in the entertainment industry and also set up Zylofon FM and TV, Zylofon Media as well as other talent hunt projects.
NAM1 who is troubled says his idea to invest in Ghana's entertainment industry was a business decision.
"I have not regretted investing in our entertainment industry,I do not do businesses that you start today and reap the reward tomorrow, everything you see with Zylofon etc is calculated and is to achieve a certain positive effect , so we are hopeful and soon in the future you will a vibrant Zylofon digital media that will have a global effect," he said.
Zylofon Media has signed some big artiste like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Becca among others.
Zylofon FM and TV had a tough time when Nana Appiah's assets were seized by EOCO after his Menzgold saga.
Both were made to stop operations for sometimes but after series of back and fourth they resumed and are now fully functional.
