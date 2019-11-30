I kept my son from the public because of criticisms - KiDi

Dennis Nana Dwamena, known by his stage name KiDi, has revealed why he kept his son out of the public space for three years.
He indicated that he kept this part of his life out of the public’s eye because he was not mentally ready for judgmental Ghanaians.
Speaking on 3FM, the highlife singer revealed he bore his child, Zayne Nana Boadi Dwamena, when he was 23 years, however, he feared his private life would be the talk of the town.
To him, the African mentality surrounding young parents convinced him to keep his son in the wraps but believes he is now matured enough to handle public criticisms
KiDi added that he feared public criticisms would break him if the news of him not being together with his baby’s mother got out.
“This explains why I always have a ‘Z’ in my hair anytime I cut my hair. We are trying to have that Jay Z and Beyonce level of secrecy,” he revealed.
KiDi let the cat out of the bag when he posted a photo of his son on Instagram on Thursday, November 28, to celebrate his third birthday.
Source: Adomonline.com