Bulldog denies saying he regretted leaving Iwan

Artistes and Repertoire (A&R) Manager of Zylofon Music, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in the entertainment industry as 'Bulldog', has denied comments attributed to him that 'the biggest mistake he has ever made as an artist manager was how he fought his former reggae and dancehall artist, Iwan'.
Bulldog said the comment was untrue.
PrimeNewsGhana had earlier published that Bulldog says 'the biggest mistake he has ever made as an artist manager was how he fought his former reggae and dancehall artist, Iwan'.
The A&R Manager of Zylofon Music reportedly made this shocking revelation on HitzFM's morning show,"Daybreak Hitz" hosted by KMJ.
Bulldog shared some 'painful' experience he learnt from the break up with reggae dancehall artist, Iwan.
According to him, his experience with Iwan was a painful one which has also taught him a lesson.
The manager added that Iwan is the most prolific reggae dancehall artist ever produced here in Ghana.
Though Bulldog did not say he "regret" leaving Iwan as reported earlier by PrimeNewsGhana, he explained that "I have learnt painful lessons and my inexperience at the time of managing Iwan made me cut my own glory short".
He explained that "everything that was supposed to be pointed at me as my greatness for managing the artist was cut off so I learnt a lot when I had issues with Shatta Wale and now I can say I'm part of the team that made Shatta Wale great", he explained.
