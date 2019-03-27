I'll be disappointed if I end up being a divorcee - Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson says she will be disappointed if she marries and ends up divorcing after that.
According to the actress, though she wants to tie the knot, marriage is not something she would rush into.
“I would love to get married, but I feel a lot of people get pressured by society. I mean if the time is right and it happens, I will be very happy, but marriage is something I don’t want to rush into and rush out of,” she stated.
Speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee, she added that because of her personality, she has to be certain before she takes the big step.
“I know how I am. I am a very strong-willed person so if I am going to do it I have to be very sure and both of us have to be on the same page,” she stated.
Credit: Adomonline