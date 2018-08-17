“I’m not just Wizkid’s babymama” – Jada Pollock cries out

Mother of Wizkid’s third child, Jada Pollock has declared that she is not just the pop star’s baby mama, but also his manager.
Pollock had posted a photo of Wizkid’s new business venture and a fan took to her comment section to appreciate her efforts as a supporting “Baby Mama”.
The fan wrote: @jay_deegram “Nothing better than a baby mama supporting her baby daddy, God bless you, Jada”. However, Pollock refuted the idea that she is just a “Baby Mama”, but went further to clarify her relationship with Wizkid.
Highlighting her role in the life of the music superstar, she wrote @_jada.p “thanks for your kind words! I’m not just a baby mama supporting her baby daddy”.
“I am a manager working extremely hard to elevate and push a global movement that means a lot to us all”. Wizkids relationship with Pollock began on professional terms before the arrival of their child causing rifts between the mothers of his children.
Earlier in May, the relationship between the mothers of Wizkids second and third children reached an all-time low, when both were caught up in a social media rift after Pollock praised the father of her child for being such an amazing father.