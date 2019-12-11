I pray your marriage lasts - Yvonne Nelson clashes with Victoria Lebene on Twitter

Actress Yvonne Nelson has clashed with model Victoria Lebene on Twitter.
After cursing a Twitter user on Tuesday morning for disrespecting her and her daughter, actress Yvonne Nelson has lost her cool again.
Yvonne Nelson got furious when Victoria’s husband, Eugene Osarfo-Nkansah of Nkonkonsa, shared a viral post of a fan jabbing her on Twitter.
She reacted to the post by asking if the tweet against her bothers Eugene.
“And to you Nkonkonsa, my tweet about knowing your worth bothers you??” she tweeted.
READ ALSO: Most of the celebs who wanted to meet Cardi B were not invited - Becca disclosed (Audio)
Yvonne further cursed the Twitter user saying: “The dumb charles in kokonsah’s post, you are CURSED for life! Mark my words! Never bring my baby(daughter) into anything negative! God punish you! I’ve given you all the publicity you want! Enjoy it.”
And reacting to this, Eugene’s wife asked Yvonne to tolerate other opinions ‘regardless of the sensitivity’ because she is an opinion leader.
“If we all decide to be Opinion leaders, then we should be ready to receive other opinions, regardless of the sensitivity. People’s opinion cannot be controlled, that’s the sad part,” she tweeted.
But Yvonne quickly fired back at Victoria. She called her a ‘loser and pathetic’, adding that she prays no one disrespect her children and that her marriage lasts.
READ ALSO: Those mocking us over Cardi B snub are the same people who beg us for favours - Lydia Forson
“Bunch of losers! Y’all are pathetic. Someone is supporting her hubby for posting a diss, don’t worry. You’ll get pregnant/or is already pregnant, I pray you get treated with respect and hope no one disrespects your baby. I pray your marriage lasts too,” Yvonne tweeted.