I've not left VVIP - Reggie Rockstone debunk reports

Hiplife grandpa, Reggie Rockstone has refuted claims that he and VVIP music group had gone their separate ways.
Reggie Rockstone told GhanaWeekend in a chat that fans of VVIP should disregard rumors that he is no longer with the group.
According to the 11:11 crooner, the reports are figments of people’s imaginations.
“Don’t follow that crap. That’s old fake news.” Reggie Rockstone said.
Reports had it that Reggie Rockstone has been unpatriotic to the group, and has been engaging in music dealings, thus, recording and releasing singles without the group being privy to it.
The recent singles being released by Reggie Rockstone, and his absence at this year’s Salafest are also reasons being adduced by reporters of the supposed break-up.
VIP music group was made up of Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal), Abdul Hamid Ibrahim (Lazzy now Zeal), and Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy) until the exit of Promzy, paving way for Hiplife ‘Grandpapa’, Reggie Rockstone to join the group, thereby prompting a name change.
The group came out with the singles ‘Selfie’, ‘Book of Hiplife’ with accompanying quality music videos which have enjoyed massive airplay and downloads on social media and other online market and stores