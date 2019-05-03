I will only apologise to Kwaw Kese if... - Tinny

Rapper Tinny in a recent interview says he is ready to apologise to fellow rapper Kwaw Kese if only he agrees to the fact that he (Tinny) was just sharing his opinion.
In an attempt to lure them to smoke the peace pipe on Hitz FM’s Hitz Gallery show, with host Dr. Pounds, Tinny said he is ready to say sorry to Kwaw Kese after labeling him, D Black and Patapaa as wack rappers.
When asked if he would call Kwaw and say the calming words to him, he said “I am ready to sort this out,” adding a condition that, “only if Kwaw Kese is ready to understand I was just saying my mind, then it’s normal to say sorry,” he said in Twi.
Kwaw Kese wasn't happy about Tinny’s statement that he is a wack rapper but Tinny says he would’ve accorded Kwaw some respect if he had done the same and not insult his mother.
According to Tinny, he only expressed his opinion, hence he didn’t expect the ‘Abodam’ rapper to descend into the gutters.
“I would say sorry when my mom and kids tell me to say sorry. His comment that I don’t have a home affected me. It drops the respect, Kwaw Kese wants me to go dirty with him but I won’t,” he told Dr. Pounds.
