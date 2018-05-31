Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are better than some gospel musicians – Pastor Love

Gospel songwriter and producer, Pastor Hammond Love has expressed worry and disappointment in gospel music. He has therefore described the current gospel music as a 'waste'.
He expressed his sentiments during an interview with Kwadwo Boateng Coxby on Zylofon FM’s ‘Soul Winners Show’.
“I don’t watch nor listen to today’s gospel music/videos. I prefer Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy’s songs because they make more sense lyrically to me than some gospel musicians today”, he said.
The disappointed Pastor Love further hinted on how some gospel musicians rush in producing, saying, they are “shallow and disposable” music with weak lyrics which doesn’t influence and promote christianity.
“Their dressing and choice of words are even disgraceful, to say the least”, he added.
Ghana gospel music industry cannot be praised without the likes of great personalities who have worked extensively and tremendously without mentioning Mr. Hammond Love, publicly known as Pastor Love.
Pastor Love over the years has been a blessing to Ghana gospel music and has helped a lot of musicians into stardom, of which his “ex-wife”, Christiana Love, now 'Obaapa Christy' is one of the great beneficiaries of his contribution.
He was the songwriter and a producer for then 'Christiana Love', who produced countless of hits songs and has received many awards in Ghana and overseas.