I won't mind getting married to a Muslim - Maame Serwaa

Actress, Clara Benson, known popularly as Maame Serwaa has disclosed that, she wouldn't mind getting married to Muslim since her father is not against it.
According to Maame Serwaa who was speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on HitzFM, the actress debunked relationship rumours with young rapper Awal which became the talk of town on several online platforms.
Maame Serwaa stated that she's been friends with Awal for a long time but they have never been in a relationship.
Knowing how much the actress has expressed her love for gospel star, Joe Mettle, Andy Dosty asked Maame Serwaa if she will ever fall in love with a Muslim and the Kumawood actress said she wouldn't mind getting married to a Muslim even though she's a Christian.
"If only I want the person and I want a future with the person, why not I will marry him, I don't care about the religion and I'm ready to convert to a Muslim for my loved one," she said.
